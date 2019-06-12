But I'm a Cheerleader

press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

Megan is an all-American girl. She's a cheerleader and has a boyfriend, but she doesn't like kissing him very much, and she's pretty tactile with her cheerleader friends, and she only has pictures of girls up in her locker. Her parents and friends conclude that she *must* be gay and send her off to "sexual redirection" school, full of admittedly homosexual misfits, where she can learn how to be straight. Will Megan be turned around to successful heterosexuality, or will she succumb to her love for the beautiful Graham?

Country:

US

Release Date:

11 August 2000 (USA)

Also Known As:

Make Me Over