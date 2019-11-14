Butter Brick, Crackity Jones (Pixies tribute), Dead Johnnys (Clash)

press release: Butter Brick is a three piece power trio of buttery goodness churning from the dairy capital of the world: Madison, Wisconsin. And they're playing first so this gig is emerging as a buttery open face tribute band sandwich.

The ever-awesome Crackity Jones (Pixies Tribute) and Dead Johnnys (Clash Tribute) provide the tribute band sammich double base (as it were) and who plays second and third yet TBD...