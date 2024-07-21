Butterflies & Wildflowers of Fair Meadows

media release:

In this joint trip between Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (SoWBA) and the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association (SWBA), we will visit our newest property, Fair Meadows Sanctuary near Milton. This 374 acre sanctuary has been lovingly restored to prairie, woodland, and wetland, with plants like pale purple coneflower, compass plant, spiderwort, and many others in full bloom. There is a large sedge meadow.

July's butterflies are likely to include swallowtails, monarchs, fritillaries and there may be skippers in the wetlands. This area has not been previously surveyed for butterflies. Long pants and long shirt sleeves, a hat, insect repellent, and hiking shoes are recommended. Ticks and mosquitoes will be there. Bring binoculars—the closer they focus, the better! There will be picnic tables if you wish to eat lunch there.

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (formerly Madison Audubon) has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek at bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473.

FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Penny and Gary Shackelford (plants and birds), Mike Reese (butterflies)

ACCESSIBILITY: This property has a named trail system in the form of mowed paths with a map that shows where the trails lead.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles

RAIN DATE: None; field trip is cancelled if weather is poor.

REGISTRATION: This trip is limited to 25 people. Registrants will receive the location information the week of the event.