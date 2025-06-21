Butterflies & Wildflowers

media release: Pleasant Valley Conservancy, a designated State Natural Area, is privately held, protected, and managed by The Savanna Oak Foundation and The Prairie Enthusiasts. This beautiful place is situated in the Driftless Region, with steep goat prairies, oak savanna, and a large, high-quality wetland. We hope to see Baltimore Checkerspots and perhaps some skippers in the wetland area. Other possible butterfly species include swallowtails, Silvery Checkerspot, fritillaries, and blues. These butterflies will have many wonderful native plants providing nectar. The trip is led by Dr. Douglas Buege and Kathie Brock.

Long pants, a hat, water, and hiking shoes are recommended. Bring binoculars—the closer they focus, the better! If you would like to socialize after the walk, bring along a bag lunch. This is held at Kathie’s shack on the property and is a great time to socialize with like-minded folks.

This is a joint trip of the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and The Prairie Enthusiasts.

Contact Douglas at djbuege@gmail.com only if you have other questions about the trip.

DIRECTIONS: (4554 Pleasant Valley Road, Black Earth) Heading south into downtown Black Earth follow County Hwy F as it turns right (west). After a mile or so, F turns left (south). Continue on F for another 3 3/4 miles turning left onto Pleasant Valley Road. Drive 3/4 mile (past the buildings on the right) to the state natural area sign. Park off the road.

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Terrain is very steep and uneven, and may prove to be difficult for those who experience mobility challenges

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes. Registration is limited to 40 people, and will open on May 1.