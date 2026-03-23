Button Jewelry Workshop

to

Register

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

Media Release: Join us for an afternoon of jewelry making with buttons! This workshop will be a collaboration with UW Student Organization Re-Wear It. Re-Wear It focuses on sustainable craft and fashion practices. Workshop is open to all with a limit of 10. All materials provided. Sign up using the link below to secure a spot.

Sign up link: https://forms.gle/rUKcxCpbpNf9Jskq9

Event Details

April 18th 2026

1pm-2:30pm

29 S Mills St

Info

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
Crafts
please enable javascript to view
Register
to
Google Calendar - Button Jewelry Workshop - 2026-04-18 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Button Jewelry Workshop - 2026-04-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Button Jewelry Workshop - 2026-04-18 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Button Jewelry Workshop - 2026-04-18 13:00:00 ical