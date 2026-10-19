media release: The Fitchburg Public Library and Fitchburg Resource Conservation Commission present Green Thursday - Screening of: BUY NOW! The Shopping Conspiracy.

Discover the hidden strategies behind our shopping habits and their impact on the planet. Join for a short discussion immediately following the film to share ideas and explore how we can make more sustainable choices.

Free Ian's pizza and popcorn. Bring a reusable water bottle. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., film at 5:15 p.m