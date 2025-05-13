Buying a Home 101

media release: Are you tired of renting? Are you finally ready to buy your first home? If so, it’s such an exciting time, but can also feel a bit overwhelming. Join Alison Beilke of Bell Bank Mortgage and Erin Garnett of Buell Real Estate Group for a FREE virtual session to learn the ins and outs of buying your first home! Enjoy a casual learning format, with open Q&A throughout.

Topics Include:

- Role of a Realtor

- Overall Steps

- Mortgage Programs

- Estimated Costs

- Myths vs. Truths

- Financing Requirements

- Pros & Cons of buying a new home

Questions? Email us at info@buellhomes.com