RSVP for Buzzing Gardens and Landscapes: Bumblebee Conservation in Wisconsin

media release: Friends of the Arboretum Luncheon-Lecture Series, 11:30 am, March 11:

Discover the fascinating life history and healthy habitats of Wisconsin’s native bumble bee species. Learn how anyone can help these important pollinators in home and community gardens. Use photography to document and learn more about the bumble bees you see and participate in the statewide citizen-based monitoring project, Bumble Bee Brigade. We’ll share the latest findings from this project and what to watch for as bumble bee season begins this spring. Join us in conserving Wisconsin’s bumble bees!

Presented by: Judy Cardin, educator with the WDNR Bumble Bee Brigade Citizen Science Program, and Susan Carpenter, native plant garden curator, UW Arboretum

Established in 1962, Friends of the Arboretum (FOA) is a nonprofit organization that supports the UW–Madison Arboretum’s work and mission. Luncheon-Lectures are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the UW Arboretum Visitor Center. A buffet lunch is followed by an educational presentation. Blue Plate Catering of Madison will continue to provide culinary services for the Luncheon-Lecture series. An Arboretum staff member will be seated at each table during the lunch and presentation.

Each lecture costs $45.This popular series fills up quickly, so register as soon as you can. Registration closes ten days prior to each event. Online registration is faster. Prefer to download a pdf to send a check? Click here. If registering by mail, please be sure the registration form and payment arrive by the registration date.

If you are purchasing more than one ticket, please provide the names of all attendees, if known. A registration confirmation will be sent to you by email or mail. If a program you request is full, you will be contacted promptly. Reservations are transferable. If you give away your reservation, please send an email to staff@foamadison.org or call us at 608-890-2555 and let us know the name of the attendee. You also may cancel a reservation and request a refund at least 2 weeks ahead of the event. If you are unable to attend, please let us know, as there may be others on a waiting list.