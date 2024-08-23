Bvdvpple, Voss, Farqauaad

media release: Live long and let the bass flow through you!

Welcome to the 3rd episode of Deep Bass Nine!! We’re giving you the Star Wars/Star Trek crossover you’ve never asked for, at the Gamma Ray Bar, Friday the 23rd of August! This DB9 is a dubstep and trap night in one!

At the Helm:

BVDVPPLE

https://m.soundcloud.com/bvdvpplemusic?

Voss

https://m.soundcloud.com/voss-like-the-water?

Farqauaad

https://on.soundcloud.com/NRraN3D7y2zBfwj17

Door 9pm

$10 Cover

21+

Come for the Wookiees, stay for wubs.

Consent is mandatory on this ship a fleet team dedicated to the safety of this journey will be present and identifiable to ensure the enjoyment of your evening!