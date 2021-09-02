BYAYA! Teen Nights
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Seein' is Believin' is partnering with EOTO Culturally Rooted' to host a summer series of community events to introduce our BYAYA! (Black Youth & Young Adults) program. Each event will feature a DJ, food, job and other opportunities focused on Black teens 14 - 17.
Special Kick-off Event Sunday, July 11
King James Way Park (2919 King James Way, Madison, 53719)
Thursday, July 15, Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Ave., Madison, 53714
Sunday, August 1, King James Way Park, 2919 King James Way, Madison, 53719
Thursday, August 5, Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Dr., Madison, 53713
Thursday, August 26, Meadowood Park, 5800 Thrush Ln., Madison, 53711
Thursday, September 2, Warner Park, 1511 Northport Dr., Madison, 53704 - near Trailsway by N. Sherman
Interested in setting up an info booth, hosting an activity for teens, or want to be a volunteer or sponsor for these events? Please click here https://forms.gle/MtKy9J1vwsaU2ZVK7
Volunteer: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050445AEAF23A0FE3-byaya