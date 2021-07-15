BYAYA! Teen Nights

media release: Seein' is Believin' is partnering with EOTO Culturally Rooted' to host a summer series of community events to introduce our BYAYA! (Black Youth & Young Adults) program. Each event will feature a DJ, food, job and other opportunities focused on Black teens 14 - 17.

Special Kick-off Event Sunday, July 11

King James Way Park (2919 King James Way, Madison, 53719)

Thursday, July 15, Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Ave., Madison, 53714

Sunday, August 1, King James Way Park, 2919 King James Way, Madison, 53719

Thursday, August 5, Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Dr., Madison, 53713

Thursday, August 26, Meadowood Park, 5800 Thrush Ln., Madison, 53711

Thursday, September 2, Warner Park, 1511 Northport Dr., Madison, 53704 - near Trailsway by N. Sherman

Interested in setting up an info booth, hosting an activity for teens, or want to be a volunteer or sponsor for these events? Please click here https://forms.gle/MtKy9J1vwsaU2ZVK7

Volunteer: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050445AEAF23A0FE3-byaya