Bye Bye Birdie

press release: When 50s rock star and heartthrob, Conrad Birdie, gets drafted, he chooses small town teen, Kim McAffee, for a goodbye kiss. Inspired by the story of Elvis Presley.

Summer Stage is CTM’s summer education program for grades 4K-12.

The 3 week session is CTM’s most popular program which offers grades 5-12 the chance to participate in workshops, rehearse, and perform exciting plays and musicals. Bring your friends and family to the final polished performances of some amazing theater in The Playhouse at Overture Center!