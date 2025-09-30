Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performers Edition

7:30 pm on 4/9-10 and 1:30 & 5 pm, 4/11

media release: A loving send-up of the 1960s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, BYE BYE BIRDIE remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses all-American girl Kim McAfee for a very public farewell kiss. When Albert and Rosie head to Sweet Apple to prepare for Birdie’s arrival, things start to unravel. Kim’s father is starstruck at the thought of being on Ed Sullivan with his daughter, and Kim’s new steady, Hugo, gets jealous at the thought of Kim kissing Conrad on national television. Rosie gets tired of waiting for Albert to muddle through excuses not to marry her. And Conrad Birdie is a handful to manage! With screwball hijinks of all ages, rousing dance numbers, and such classic tunes as “Put on a Happy Face”, “Kids”, and “A Lot of Livin’ to Do”, Bye Bye Birdie is a delightful visit to the past.

Bye Bye Birdie Young Performer’s Edition is family friendly production and is approximately 60-75 minutes in length. It features a cast of 6th-8th graders.