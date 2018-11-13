press release: byerSelf is performing for their Madison friends and fans at the Brink Lounge one of nearly a dozen stops on their first ever major tour.

Despite its moniker, byerSelf is more than your typical solo project; it is an exploratory collaboration between Minneapolis' finest musicians, artists, dancers, and videographers. Its core consists of bandleader Greg Byers, jazz piano virtuoso Javier Santiago, and percussion savant Arthur "LA" Buckner. Defying the norms of your typical jazz trio, byerSelf uses a variety of acoustic and electric textures in their captivating live shows.

"One of the finest trio presentations I have heard live in a very long time. Outstanding. Intimidating. Nourishing." - Steve Kenny, Illicit Jazz Workshop

byerSelf has been busy for the majority of 2018; rehearsing, recording and producing several music videos. They are now being released in conjunction with the band's biggest excursion to date. The first video, Not This Time, is one seamless shot of Greg singing, playing cello, and walking around the historic Pillsbury A-Mill, now the A-Mill Artist Lofts. Upcoming releases feature Second Sight Visuals and dancers Ashley Selmer and Nate Kay.

Greg is using the videos and tour to educate young string musicians; helping them unlock the possibilities available through improvisation, modern styes and technology. As an educator, Greg inspires the next generation of string musicians by showing off his unique skill set and encouraging them to pursue their artistic vision, no matter how unorthodox it may be.

“(Greg Byers is) A promising young musician... with a light and spry attack.” - Star Tribune