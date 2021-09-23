7:30 pm on 6/10 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/11-12, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

Described by LA Weekly as “a comic who’s got big ideas and big plans to go big places,” BYRON BOWERS is a stand-up comedian and actor that has toured nationally with Dave Chappelle and Hannibal Buress. Byron won the Big Sky International Comedy Competition and was named by LA Weekly as a “Comedy Act to Watch”. He was also featured as a New Face at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival as well as had breakout performances at other numerous comedy festivals such as Oddball, SXSW, Moontower, Life is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits. All which led to TV and late night appearances on Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel, and he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Byron appeared as a recurring character on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series drama, The CHI, and can be currently seen on Amazon as Lucas Hedges’ roommate in Alma Har’el & Shia Labeouf’s award winning film, HONEY BOY, which took the Special Jury Prize at Sundance in 2019 and received great reviews at TIFF the same year. Byron can next be seen starring opposite Idris Elba and Method Man in the Netflix feature, CONCRETE COWBOY, to be released later this year.

