7:30 pm on 6/10 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/11-12, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: Described by LA Weekly as “a comic who’s got big ideas and big plans to go big places,” BYRON BOWERS is a stand-up comedian and actor that has toured nationally with Dave Chappelle and Hannibal Buress. Byron won the Big Sky International Comedy Competition and was named by LA Weekly as a “Comedy Act to Watch”. He was also featured as a New Face at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival as well as had breakout performances at other numerous comedy festivals such as Oddball, SXSW, Moontower, Life is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits. All which led to TV and late night appearances on Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel, and he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Byron appeared as a recurring character on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series drama, The CHI, and can be currently seen on Amazon as Lucas Hedges’ roommate in Alma Har’el & Shia Labeouf’s award winning film, HONEY BOY, which took the Special Jury Prize at Sundance in 2019 and received great reviews at TIFF the same year. Byron can next be seen starring opposite Idris Elba and Method Man in the Netflix feature, CONCRETE COWBOY, to be released later this year.

COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS (as of May)

Capacity: 100

For the safety of our customers and staff, please do not attend if any of the following pertain to you:

Experiencing flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19

Have traveled in the past 48 hours

For Guests:

Guests will have temps checked with a contactless thermometer upon arrival.

Guests are required to wear masks for entry. Masks must be worn at all times at the venue, except when taking a sip from a beverage at your table. You must remask after sipping.

Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.

Seating capacity in the showroom is limited per Madison and Dane county guidelines. Tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart and no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a table. All patrons seated together must be members of the same household.

Menus are disposed of after each show and replaced with new ones between shows.

Showroom, bathrooms and lobby will be fully sanitized before, during and after all shows.

For Staff: