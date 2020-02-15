press release: con vivo!...music with life, continues their eighteenth season of chamber music concerts with the inaugural performance of CVQ, the con vivo! woodwind quintet. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students. The debut concert will include music by Copland, Gottschalk, Ligeti and Beethoven. The woodwind quintet comprises flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We continue our eighteenth season with our newest con vivo!’s members joining forces to perform pieces for the woodwind quintet genre, providing new sounds for our audiences. We are excited to add these fabulous musicians to our group! This concert will be a great way to shake off those winter blues!”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.