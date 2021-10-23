× Expand Elli Lauren CAAMP

$30.

media release: Caamp formed when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall met and bonded over a shared love of music and a shared love of home, specifically the inspiration they culled from the Midwest lives they grew up in. The two began writing and performing and quickly grew a rabid fan base. A self-titled 2016 debut album took flight, quickly gaining over 170 million streams, with a staggering 70 million streams for their single “ Vagabond ” alone. Evan and Taylor brought on a third member and longtime friend, Matt Vinson, to join on bass just before recording By and By.

In week one of the release of their full length, By and By on Mom + Pop, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp then scored their first #1 at radio with their single “Peach Fuzz,” made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and followed that up with a killer performance on CBS This Morning Saturday. After a victorious 2019 festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour in September of 2019 and sold out show after show.

In early 2020, Caamp performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The performance was filmed in Caamp’s hometown of Columbus, OH during quarantine. The trio later released their first live EP Live From Newport Music Hall. The five track recording was taken from one of their seminal hometown shows in Columbus, OH. The recording contains live versions of songs off their most recent album, By and By.

Not long after the release of Live From Newport Music Hall, Caamp kept themselves busy by releasing the singles and companion videos for “Officer Of Love” and “Fall Fall Fall” via their label home, Mom + Pop. The band then celebrated another victory in 2020 with their single “By and By” resting snugly in the Top 5 Most Spun on Sirius XM’s Alt Nation. They kicked off 2021 with “Officer of Love” hitting #1 at AAA radio for 2 consecutive weeks. Fans can expect new music from CAAMP in 2021.

Praise for Caamp:

"We're in a hammock state of mind with CAAMP... Since the band's humble beginnings playing for "free beer and a couple folks who would enjoy a guitar-banjo tune," as Meir says, CAAMP has managed to charm festival-goers and captivate late night crowds across the country." - NPR’s World Cafe

"Meet CAAMP: Folk’s Next Big Thing" - American Songwriter

On Caamp Live:

"[Caamp's] opening performance at the Newport Music Hall Friday was everything we expected it to be; a heartfelt and rambunctious tableau of Americana that made us laugh, dance, and cry (sometimes at the same time?)" - Sonic Llama

"Caamp Proves They are a Hometown Life Force in Columbus, Ohio" - SlyVinyl

"[Caamp's] free-flowing vibe was electrifying and, within no time, I found myself tapping my feet along to the beat with a sense of passion that I had never felt for a band I knew nothing about before." - Twin Cities Media

"Under the shimmer of chandeliers, Caamp invited the crowd to a night under the stars, brimming with mellifluous lullabies, aching guitar screeches and the nostalgic twang of a banjo." - The Daily Californian