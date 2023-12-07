media release: Enya Dreams and Anita Spanx present Cabaret for a Cause! This is a variety show that will have varying talents such as dance, burlesque, comedy, and more! Plus, all proceeds will go to Angel's Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center based in Verona, WI.

If you are interested in placing an application to adopt your own furry feline, visit: https://angelswish.org/adoptionapplication/