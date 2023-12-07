Cabaret for a Cause
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Enya Dreams and Anita Spanx present Cabaret for a Cause! This is a variety show that will have varying talents such as dance, burlesque, comedy, and more! Plus, all proceeds will go to Angel's Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center based in Verona, WI.
If you are interested in placing an application to adopt your own furry feline, visit: https://angelswish.org/adoptionapplication/
Info
Fundraisers
Comedy, Music