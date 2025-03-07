× Expand Steve Noll Kai DeRubis (top) and Sarah Trejo in "Cabaret." Kai DeRubis (top) and Sarah Trejo in "Cabaret," Madison College Performing Arts, 2025.

media release: Madison College Performing Arts presents the Tony Award-winning musical “Cabaret” in the Mitby Theater, Truax Campus, March 7-15: 7:30 pm on 3/7-8 & 13-14 and 2 pm, 3/9 & 15.

The show, directed by Meghan Randolph, is enjoying a run on Broadway starring Grammy nominee Adam Lambert. This musical is set against the rise of the Nazis in Berlin during the 1920s.

“Cabaret” explores the decadent and tumultuous lives of Berlin's natives and expatriates. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club find refuge there as Germany succumbs to the emerging Third Reich. The story follows Cliff, a young American writer, who is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles, all narrated by a provocative club emcee.

The original version of “Cabaret” was adapted into the iconic 1972 film starring Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles and Joel Grey as the Emcee, the role he first originated on Broadway. A new version premiered on Broadway in 1998, featuring UK actor Alan Cumming as the Emcee. “Cabaret” is renowned for memorable songs such as “Wilkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Money.”

Musician Lisa Erdman is the vocal director. Madison College alumnus Brandon Reda is the music director, leading the nine-piece orchestra.

“Kander and Ebb’s music work with surgical precision to make you laugh with joy until you realize you’re crying in sadness,” Erdman says. “Although the score was first performed in 1966, it still captures audiences today. For starters, the music is incredibly catchy--try listening to “Wilkommen,” “Money,” or “Two Ladies” without singing along.”

The choreography is by Kristin Roling, who frequently collaborates with Edgewood College and the Children’s Theater of Madison, assisted by cast member and dance captain Emma Bartholomew.

The 19-member cast includes student actors, alumni, and community members. Students fill critical technical roles in stage management, assistant direction, lighting design, and stage crew.

$20 general admission, $13 tickets for seniors 62+ and those 17 and younger. Performances are free to Madison College students with their OneCard. Reserve tickets at Madison College Performing Arts.

Note: Performance content includes references to drugs, alcohol, sex, and historical portrayals of Hitler and Nazism.