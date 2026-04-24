8/14-23, at 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. $35.

media release: Middleton Players Theatre will present the renowned Kander and Ebb musical, Cabaret, based on Christopher Isherwood’s novel, “Welcome to Berlin.”

Taking place in early 1930s Berlin, Cabaret follows a group of individuals who blissfully avert their eyes to the world changing around them, in favor of maintaining their party lifestyle. With performances taking place in the intimate space of the Middleton Performing Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre, audiences will truly feel a part of the environment—at first celebratory, then increasingly tense and sinister. “Wilkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and the titular song “Cabaret” are just a few of the highly recognizable numbers from this blockbuster musical.

Kate Jajewski (Mary, Merrily We Roll Along; Sandra, Big Fish; Dot, Sunday in the Park with George) plays Sally Bowles, a British expat and socialite who moves to Berlin to live a Bohemian lifestyle as the headlining singer in the Kit Kat Club cabaret. Ben Johnson (Tomfoolery) plays Clifford Bradshaw, an American who travels to Berlin looking for inspiration for his novel. He becomes completely enamored with Sally and the carefree lifestyle of the cabaret. Dan Jajewski (The Baker, Into the Woods; Gaston, Beauty and the Beast; Antony, Sweeney Todd) breaks the fourth wall to engage with the audience and provide narrative commentary as the MC. Ashton Stapel (Mrs. Potts, Beauty and the Beast; The Beggar Woman, Sweeney Todd; Mother, Ragtime) is Fraulein Schneider, the proprietress of Cliff’s boarding house, who begins a mid-life romance with Herr Schultz (played by MPT newcomer Jay Gile), a fruit shop owner of Jewish descent.

Middleton Players Artistic Director Thomas Kasdorf will direct and music direct. Carter Krzyzaniak will be the Choreographer, and Alissa Berman will serve as Stage Manager.

Ticket prices are as follows: Season ticket pricing is available for a limited time, and includes one ticket to each of our four shows this summer.

Adult: $35.00 / Adult Season tickets: $126.00Senior: $25.00 /Senior Season tickets: $90.00

Student/Youth: $20.00 / Student/Youth Season tickets not offered at this time.Bulk discounts (10+ tickets): Contact ticket sales for information.

Contact Information:E-mail: Ticketing@middletonplayers.comWebsite: www.MiddletonPlayers.comAddress: P.O. Box 620803Middleton, WI 53562

Middleton Players was founded in 1991 and has produced over 60 musicals and plays in its history. MPT has previously collaborated with the Middleton Community Orchestra, as well as Four Seasons Theatre. MPT’s 2026 season will close with Kander and Ebb’s hit musical, Cabaret (1998 version).