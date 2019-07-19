press release: Cabaret on 9th shows will feature several local performers. Limited seating available as the shows will be performed entirely on the stage at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center.

The July show features the Giese Girls, Matt Brennan, Amber Kelter, Marita Kelter, Meg Aspinwall, and Kalyn and Evan Schmit.

Some songs you can expect to hear: Corner of the Sky, You've Got a Friend, and many really hilarious ones you'll hear for the first time!

$12/members (call for help ordering tickets 608-643-5215)

$15/non-members