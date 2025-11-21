media release: Join us Friday, November 21, for an unforgettable evening as two teams of VACT fan favorites face off in a Cabaret Showdown for the Ages! Captains Kelsey Klug and Ryan Klug (no relation, plenty of rivalry) will lead their handpicked teams—eight powerhouse performers total—through three thrilling rounds of musical magic. Expect solos, duets, and quartets spanning beloved classics, fresh obsessions, and hidden gems you’ll be humming for days.

How do we pick a winner? You do! Every ticket comes with voting power. After each round, you can cast your votes, and you can purchase additional votes during your checkout process. You’ll also have chances to snag more votes before the show and during both intermissions so you can cast as many votes as you want for whichever team you want! All performances will be accompanied by the incomparable Mickey Lytle, who brings the tunes and keeps the peace as our cabaret referee.

Adult beverages available

All proceeds go to support Verona Area Community Theater—keeping the lights on, the curtains rising, and the stories coming to life.

So... who wins? The audience, dear friends. Always the audience.

Caberet Showdown is a Fundraising Event. The doors will open promptly at 7, and audience members will have time to talk with cast members, purchase additional votes, and secure concessions. Our 3 rounds of Musical Mayhem will begin about 7:30, with two brief intermissions, and we expect the competition to be over about 10pm.