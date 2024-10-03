Cabaret Soiree

media release: $45ADV / $50DOS / $90 3-show pass

ALL THE WAY – A Frank Sinatra Tribute with Don Farrell

It’s the show getting all the raves playing to SOLD-OUT houses at venues across the nation! Join Don Farrell for a swinging, seductive, and handsomely produced show as he pays homage to the “Chairman of the Board” with a tasteful celebration of Sinatra’s life and work. What you won’t get is a crass impersonation of Sinatra. Instead, you will be crooned to with song after stylish song like “Summer Wind”, “One for My Baby”, “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”, “Fly Me to the Moon”, and so many others. You’ll be tapping your toes to these full and lush songs with choice arrangements while anecdotes and fun stories of Ol’ Blue Eyes are interspersed throughout. The Indianapolis Star’s Nick Crews was quoted saying, “Farrell, who has sung frequently with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, shows why he gets repeat invitations from musicians of such discrimination: From him these songs go down like a smooth martini.”

Don Farrell has 36+ years working as a professional singer, dancer, actor, director, choreographer, and producer with credits that include Off-Broadway, International and National Tours, Las Vegas, Regional productions, and guest soloist concerts with major national symphonies. As Founder and CEO of Crossroads Entertainment LLC, he has created and performed in critically acclaimed shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute, BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett, BUBBLES UP! Let’s Celebrate Jimmy Buffett, SWEET CAROLINE: The Life & Music of Neil Diamond, SIMPLY THE BEST: A Celebration of Tina Turner, THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: An ABBA Party!, SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of Grease, COMPLETELY CHRISTMAS: Mistletoe and Manger Included, A SINATRA CHRISTMAS, and ONE VOICE: the Music of Manilow at venues and theatres across the nation and is a regular artist presented at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael. Other reputable venues and theatres he has frequented include as Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo, Las Vegas, Feinstein’s / 54 Below, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael, The Fabulous Fox Theatre, Actors Theatre of Indiana, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, Birmingham Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Frederick Loewe Theatre, Georgia Ensemble Theatre, John Houseman Theatre, Kravis Center for the Perf. Arts, Ordway Theatre, Pennsylvania Centre Stage, North Shore Music Theatre, Springer Opera House, Sylvia & Danny Kaye Playhouse, the Westchester Broadway Theatre among many others.

He has worked with such notable companies as Walt Disney Pictures and Buena Vista Pictures, and notable artists such as Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Chevy Chase, Michael Feinstein, and many others.

His active career as a featured guest soloist includes multiple concerts with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Phoenix Symphony Orchestra, Disney's Premiere Symphony Orchestra, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, Savannah Symphony Orchestra, Winston-Salem Symphony Orchestra, Macon Symphony Orchestra, and the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra.

Graduate of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music, Don is Co-Founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana where he served as artistic director from 2005-2023, an active Board member of the Carmel international Arts Festival, President of the Board for Roundabout Fitness, and resides in Westfield, Indiana.