Cabaret Soiree

media release: From Bandstand to Broadway with Johnny Rodgers

October 5, 7:30pm | The Bur Oak

Capital City Theatre is excited to announce Cabaret Soirée! This new addition of evening affairs to the upcoming season will bring the refined art of cabaret to Madison, hosted at the Bur Oak on Winnebago St. The Bur Oak is a perfectly designed entertaining room for intimate audiences of about 100 or less. Spend an hour listening to singers perform great music, spin stories, share experiences, and create memorable moments. Three special evenings are scheduled this season featuring national and local cabaret talent.

Celebrating the singer/songwriters who have made the leap from sold-out concerts to the Broadway stage. Featuring the HIT music of: Billy Joel, Elton John, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Carole King, Neil Diamond, and Barry Manilow

Tickets starting at just $25! Get yours today!

"This man is SO talented. He sings his butt off!" - Liza Minnelli

"A first-rate singer-songwriter....robust vocals and exuberant pianism." - Chicago Tribune

JOHNNY RODGERS is an internationally celebrated singer-songwriter, pianist, Broadway veteran and recording artist. He is described by Stephen Holden from The New York Times as an entertainer "who has show business in his bones [with] fused elements of Billy Joel, Peter Allen and Johnny Mercer."

Rodgers doubled as Music Director and piano man for Liza Minnelli performances/tours and starred in and wrote the song, “I Would Never Leave You” for Liza’s Tony Award®-winning Liza’s At The Palace, which was filmed and released by PBS television. Johnny has earned New York’s Nightlife, Bistro and MAC awards for his performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Jazz At Lincoln Center, Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, Feinstein’s at Loews Regency, and other premiere clubs. His songwriting has been recognized with Billboard and ASCAP Foundation awards.

As an Ambassador of American Music, Johnny Rodgers dazzles audiences with this Americana mélange of original songs and classic favorites. He tours for the State Department to places such as the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Johnny has toured Russia and performed with the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, with Igor Butman and his Jazz Orchestra as well as for the US Embassy Independence Day Celebration and Grodno Jazz Festival in Minsk, Belarus.

Learn more about Johnny at: www.johnnyrodgers.com