Cabaret Soiree

media release: Broadway & TV’s TELLY LEUNG (Disney’s "Aladdin" on Broadway, "Allegiance", "Godspell", "Rent", FOX’s "Glee", & HBO’s "Warrior") returns to Capital City Theatre with an intimate evening of backstage anecdotes and songs from the world of Broadway & Pop. Audiences can expect to hear hit songs by Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, Billy Joel and more! Music direction by Andrew Abrams.

“Telly Leung is a real star.” – The New European

“Telly Leung performs with breakout power.” – Newsday

TELLY LEUNG is a Chinese-American, New York City native, Broadway & television performer, recording artist, producer, director, and performing arts teacher.

His Broadway & national touring performing credits include Aladdin in Disney's "Aladdin" on Broadway, “In Transit”, “Allegiance” (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), “Godspell”, “Rent” (final Broadway company), “Wicked” (Boq, original Chicago company), “Pacific Overtures”, and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song”. In 2010, he starred as Angel in “Rent” at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Marcel in season 3 of "Warrior" (HBO Max), Wes the Warbler on “Glee", as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct", “Odd Mom Out,” “Deadbeat” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.” Telly is featured as a performance coach for the Jimmy Awards in the PBS documentary, "Broadway or Bust". He can be heard on many original Broadway cast recordings and has released two solo albums - I’ll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) - on The Yellow Sound Label. His EP, “You Matter” is a collection of 5 songs made during the 2020 pandemic with composer & arranger Gary Adler and profits will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

He co-directed the gala The 2022 Ford's Theatre Gala in Washington, DC with Michael MceElroy - a ceremony honoring legendary music mogul Clive Davis and Congressmen James E. Cylburn with the Lincoln Medal of honor, hosted by Phylicia Rashad. Other directing credits include David Henry Hwang's "Yellowface" (Theatre Raleigh), "Rent" (UC Irvine), and "Godspell" (University of Michigan).

He holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama. Telly currently lives in Harlem in New York City with his husband, James.

Instagram: @tellyleun