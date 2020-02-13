Cabin Fever Writing Club

press release: Looking to be a part of a friendly writing community? Free and open to adult writers of all levels, this winter the Bubbler will be hosting a four-week all-genre workshop. Keep your creative flame alive throughout our darkest months! This class will be instructed by the writer and advocate T. S. Banks. T. S. Banks is disability justice and mental wellness advocate, poet and playwright from Madison, WI. A First Wave Scholar and graduate of UW Madison. He received his BA in English with an emphasis in creative writing. T. S. recently launched his own Black, Queer, and Trans led arts company called Loud ‘N UnChained Theater Co. Which is also home to LNU Publishing House, LNU Black Theater Festival and a hub of Black Creatives. Banks has published two chapbooks, "Call Me Ill" and "Left". Each workshop is free with advance registration. We encourage you to register and attend all consecutive sessions in February, but it is not mandatory. Registration is open and will remain open for the span of the workshop. If you have any questions about signing up, please contact workshops coordinator Aaron Fai at aaronfai@gmail.com. Register online at https://forms.gle/tmopD4NkWziBadSC8