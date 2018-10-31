Cabin Fever Writing Club

press release: Looking to be a part of a friendly writing community? Free and open to adult writers of all levels, this winter the Bubbler will be hosting three consecutive all-genre workshops. These classes will be led by some of Madison’s brightest minds and will keep your creative flame alive throughout our darkest months! Registration is recommended: http://madisonbubbler.org/creativewriting/

Session 2: Oct 31, Nov 7, Nov 14 (2018) with Oscar Mireles

Session 3: Jan 9, Jan 16, Jan 23 (2019) with Katrin Talbot

Please note that by registering, you are signed up for all sessions of Cabin Fever. You are free to attend any and all classes as you wish.

If you have any questions, please contact volunteer coordinator Aaron Fai at aaronfai@gmail.com.