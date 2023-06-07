media release: Cabin Life invites you to try your hand at crafts and activities from the lives of European settlers during the time our original 1840s log cabin. This event is free with general museum admission ($12; free ages under 1).

Upcoming topics:

June 7: Sun-sational Tea: Soak up the sun and get taste of Wisconsin summer. Harvest fresh herbs from our cabin garden and enjoy a refreshing batch of museum-made sun tea.

June 14: Yarn Dolls: Make your own trusty textile companion. Join us in our historic cabin to create yarn dolls and play just like kids of the past.

June 21: Strawberry ice Cream