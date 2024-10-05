media release: Relive the magic of silent cinema and indulge in an evening of laughter, music and nostalgia at Duck Soup Cinema . The three-show silent film series—starting with “ The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari ” on Saturday, Oct. 5—transports you back in time to the captivating world of silent film in the historic Capitol Theater.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Robert Weine | Germany | 1920 | 75 minutes. Print provided by Kino Lorber.

It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate than with “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”? This film invites you into a creepy little German town where a string of murders has everyone on edge. Enter the mysterious Dr. Caligari and his hypnotic carnival act. Is he behind these grisly crimes? The film’s twisted visuals match its psychological drama, making it a standout in the world of German Expressionist cinema. Roger Ebert called it "the first true horror film," and it’s easy to see why. The eerie style influenced everything from art cinema to American film noir. You’re in for a night of chills, thrills and, of course, incredible live music from organist Clark Wilson.

Organist: Clark Wilson

Emcee: Joe Thompson

Vaudeville: Wayne the Wizard

Lobby Act: Doc the Rube

Suggested for ages 13+

Costumes are welcome.

Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, Duck Soup Cinema includes local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film. A skilled organist masterfully plays live organ accompaniment on Overture’s original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors’ emotions, just as it was done in 1928.

This season, Duck Soup Cinema takes you on an adventure through the theme of illusion versus reality, highlighting how our perceptions can shape our understanding of the world. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” uses striking visuals to reflect a distorted mind, creating an unsettling atmosphere of reality just in time for Halloween. “Yes or No” (Jan. 18) delves into the complexities of truth and deception, challenging viewers to consider the ambiguity of what they see. “The Dragon Painter” (May 3) tells the story of an artist whose passion blurs reality and imagination, demonstrating the power of creativity. Together, these films offer a compelling look at how our minds shape our experiences, making this season a thought-provoking journey into the world of silent cinema.

Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul. Jelani Eddington and Clark Wilson are the featured organists, and Joe Thompson returns as emcee.

Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at overture.org . Join the Duck Soup Cinema Club by purchasing a package ($30), which includes tickets to all three Duck Soup Cinema shows, priority seating and email newsletters with fun facts about each title.

NOTE: As these films were released nearly a century ago, some films may depict theatric and social conventions of the time related to race, gender, socio-economic status and identity which are unacceptable. In response to and in alignment with our justice, equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we will be providing pre- and post-show resource material exploring key topics throughout the season.