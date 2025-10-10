"The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" + "The Fall of the House of Usher"

media release: Silent Movie Series – HORROR EDITION with DJ Slimzy

7-10pm

FREE – Limited Availability on a first come first seated basis.

The Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920)

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a 1920 German silent horror film directed by Robert Wiene and written by Hans Janowitz and Carl Mayer. The quintessential work of early German Expressionist cinema, it tells the story of a hypnotist (Werner Krauss) who uses a somnambulist (Conrad Veidt) to commit murders.

The Fall of the House of Usher (1928)

The Fall of the House of Usher is a 1928 French horror film directed by Jean Epstein, one of several films based on the 1839 Gothic short story The Fall of the House of Usher by Edgar Allan Poe.

Roderick Usher summons his friend to his crumbling old mansion in the remote countryside. Usher has been obsessed with painting a portrait of his dying wife Madeline. When she passes away, Usher has her buried in the family crypt, but the audience soon discovers that Madeline wasn't really dead, that she was buried alive in the tomb. Madeline revives from her catalepsy, exits her coffin and returns to her shocked husband.