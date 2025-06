media release: Our next Cyber-Cafecito is a heart-opening Virtual Cacao Ceremony led by the radiant healer, healthcare professional, and Amazon best-selling author Berenice Galvez-Soto.

Midwest Mujeres has the cacao for pick up for the first 15 women!! Email or text to reserve your free cacao sample! info@midwestmujeres.com or call/text 608-571-5182

Pick up dates: June 26th, Thursday; Thursday July 3, and Sunday, July 6.