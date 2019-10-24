Cacerolazo Madison

press release: Support our families and friends in Chile who are fighting for their right to a dignified life and against socioeconomic inequality. In support of all Chileans throughout the world, let's show that we aren't at war, as Piñera says, we are united.

In Chile people are protesting:

-for retirees that receive terribly low pensions through the AFP system

-for students that can't afford the high cost of higher education

-for people who have already lived through state-sanctioned violence

-for civil and human rights that are being threatened by the government

-to lower the cost of prescription drugs

-to lower the cost of public transportation

-to take the military off the streets

See you there!

Reclamemos y apoyemos a nuestros familiares y amigos en Chile que están luchando por una vida digna y en contra la desigualdad socioeconómico. En apoyo de todos los Chilenos por todo el mundo, digamos que no estamos en guerra, como dice Piñera, estamos unidos.

En Chile están protestando:

-por los jubilados que sacan una miseria de pensión por el sistema AFP

-por los estudiantes que no pueden alcanzar el costo de educación superior

-por las personas que ya han vivido bajo violencia por parte del estado

-por derechos civiles y derechos humanos amenazados por el gobierno

-para bajar el alto costo de medicamentos

-para bajar el precio de transporte publico

-para sacar los milicos de las calles

Nos vemos ahí!