Cade's Light Fundraiser

Dough-Nation Night: 4:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Ian’s Pizza at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison.

Free admission

Enjoy pizza, live music, raffles and a silent auction while supporting Cade’s Light, a nonprofit honoring Cade Reddington’s life by helping young people discover, protect and shine their own light.

Stop by anytime throughout the evening to share a meal, browse auction items and connect with the community. Shekinah King will perform live from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

Evening schedule

4:00 p.m.: Event begins! Grab pizza, mingle, browse silent auction items, enter raffles and shop Cade’s Light merchandise.

5:45 to 7:45 p.m.: Live music by Shekinah King

6:30 p.m.: Cade’s Light video premiere

7:45 p.m.: Raffle drawing

8:00 p.m.: Online silent auction bidding closes

Silent auction items will be on display throughout the evening, with bidding taking place online.

Order from Ian’s Pizza at Garver Feed Mill between 4:00 and 9:00 p.m. and mention Cade’s Light so your purchase counts toward the fundraiser.

For phone orders, call (608) 257-9248 and mention “Cade’s Light.” For orders placed online or through the Ian’s Pizza app, add “Cade’s Light” after your last name.

Funds raised support Shine Your Light Youth Experiences, bringing young people together through adventure, connection and meaningful conversations. These experiences help youth recognize their worth, support one another and enjoy opportunities they might not otherwise have.

Come for a slice, stay for the music and help carry Cade’s light forward!

Learn more: cadeslight.org

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1529284554802431.