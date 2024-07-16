Caeli Carr-Potter (CD release), Adam Finchler, Gen Ken Montgomery

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Quiet, experimental music on a Tuesday night! It's the CD release for Caeli Carr-Potter (Madison) with guests Adam Finchler (Brooklyn New York) and Gen Ken Montgomery (Richmond, Virginia)!

https://adamfinchler.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/adamfinchler

https://www.genkenmontgomery.com

https://www.instagram.com/egnekn

https://www.generatorsoundart.org

