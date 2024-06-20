Caesar and Cleopatra

Young Shakespeare Players Playhouse 1806 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

6 pm on 6/20-22 & 28-29 and 1 pm, 6/30. All performances are free at take place at the YSP Playhouse, 1806 West Lawn Ave., Madison

Theater & Dance
