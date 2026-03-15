media release: OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center is joining NewBridge at Warner Park for Cafecito y Caminata—a new event featuring coffee, tea, and the wonderful outdoors! Meet us at 1:00 pm on March 20 at the Warner Community Center (1625 Northport Drive, Suite 125, Madison, WI 53704) for a hot beverage. Coffee and tea will be provided starting at 1:00 pm followed by a walk around Warner Park at 1:30 pm. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend! This event will be a great opportunity to build cross-cultural connections, enjoy nature, and make new friends. There is no fee or registration required to participate. The building is accessible with accessible parking spaces in the lot. Cafecito y Caminata is a reoccurring event and will take place on the first and third Friday of each month.

*If you are an individual 60 years or older interested in lunch or transportation, contact Leo Muñoz at 608-800-1317 or by email: leom@newbridgemadison.org.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1268040595225262/1283235510372437