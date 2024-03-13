media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Caitlin Breedlove and Ali Muldrow for a reading and conversation on Caitlin's new book All in: Cancer, Near Death, New Life. Join us to learn more about this next book in the Emergent Strategy Series!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the book

Eloquent and passionate, All In is a queer feminist memoir of cancer and what it means to survive.

After years of experiencing painful periods that she was led to believe were normal, Caitlin Breedlove was diagnosed with ovarian cancer—the deadliest of all gynecological cancers, which disproportionately impacts queer women, trans men, Jewish women of Eastern European descent, and older women. As she writes, “It feeds on those who can’t go to a doctor and those who convince ourselves we do not need to.”

Thrust into a series of major surgeries amid the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breedlove lingered at the edges of the living and made a deal with her ancestors: if she lived, she would write for them and all the suffering in her lineage that had gone unnamed. With the generous and community-minded heart of an organizer, Breedlove chronicles harms caused by our profit-driven health care system, and explores the rigors of single parenting while living with chronic illness; the medical neglect that women, the LGBTQ+ community, and others on the margins experience; and her challenges with addiction. And, like Audre Lorde and Barbara Ehrenreich, she calls out the insidious impact of “toxic positivity” on women who live with cancer. The result is an intensely powerful narrative about the connective potential of grief and forging a new life.

Caitlin Breedlove has been organizing, writing, and building movements in red states for the last twenty years, and working across lines of race, class, culture, gender, sexuality, and faith. All In is her first book.

Ali Muldrow (she/her/hers) is a parent, partner, MMSD Board of Education Treasurer, Tuesday host of A Public Affair on 89.9 FM WORT, and the Executive Director of the Women’s Medical Fund Wisconsin.