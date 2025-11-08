media release: “A beautiful voice both strong and deliberate. Her stage presence is radiant and her songs pack a big lyrical punch” — NO DEPRESSION

Caitlin Canty’s new record, Night Owl Envies the Mourning Dove is her fifth studio release and marks a return to her roots, a grittier and more electric Americana sound with echoes of her critically-acclaimed 2015 album, RecklessSkyline. Recorded live in the studio while nearly 8 months pregnant with her second child, the songs can be seen in the light of major shifts in Canty’s life, from pre-parenthood city life in Nashville to her present day filled to the brim with family and nature, living on top of a mountain in southern Vermont.

Night Owl Envies the Mourning Dove finds Canty in the producer chair for the first time. Co-produced alongside Sam Kassirer (Josh Ritter), the album was recorded live at Great North Sound Society in rural Maine over 4 days with Rich Hinman (guitars), Jeremy Moses Curtis (bass),Ray Rizzo (drums) and Kassirer (keys). Matt Loren (The Suitcase Junket) joins on backing vocals. All songs on the record are entirely from Canty’s own pen, with the exception of "Heartache Don't Live Here" written with Jamey Johnson, which serves as both the coda and encore of the album.