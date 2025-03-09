Caitlin Evanson, Amanda Healan, Jerry Vandiver, Beth Kille

× Expand Joe Severson Beth Kille and guitar. Beth Kille

media release: Nashville meets Madison at Muso!

Local Madison singer/songwriter extraordinaire Beth Kille is hosting a very special “Songwriters in the Round” event at Muso on Sunday, March 9, 2025 from 7pm-9pm. Joining Beth from Nashville, TN are Caitlin Evanson who has performed for and with the likes of Ringo Starr, Taylor Swift, Shakira and Kelsea Ballerini to name just a few. Jerry Vandiver is a singer songwriter with song credits on recording artists such as Tim McGraw, Phil Vassar, Lonestar and The Oak Ridge Boys. Thanks to these artists, Jerry has songs on over 15 million records, two of which are hanging on the walls of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rounding out the group is upright bassist Amanda Healen who is a staple of the Nashville Bluegrass scene and regularly plays with several acoustic bands there including Clinchfield.

The writers will be playing in a fun and intimate “in the round” format in the center of the room with the audience seated around them. Please join Beth and her friends for a very special evening that will be long remembered! Suggested donation $15.