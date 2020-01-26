press release: Part reading, part spice lesson, join author Caitlin PenzeyMoog for a tour of the spice trade. This talk focuses on pepper and cinnamon, with an emphasis on the different varieties, their histories from an ancient world through the middle ages, and common misconceptions about the spices, including how most cinnamon you use isn't cinnamon at all. Grind long pepper in a mortar and pestle, see the tree bark that becomes cinnamon, and bring your questions about spices. Books will be available for purchase.