The Cajun Strangers, The Barley Brothers

× Expand Scott Mullarky Cajun Strangers

media release: The Cajun Strangers will be returning to Shepard's Barn for square dance and Cajun dance on Sunday, August 28!

The day will kick off with a square dance from 1-2pm featuring the Barley Brothers, a band that includes Brian and Colin of the Cajun Strangers joined by Chris Ptasnik of the No Name Stringband and Sean Fen, a dance caller who moved to Madison recently from Ohio. The Cajun Strangers will then play from 3 until 5pm.

The event this year will not have food and drink concessions as it has in the past, so plan on bringing your own food and drinks. This is a free event, but donations are welcome!

The show will be emceed by Radio WDLS and the Red Bud Players, and presentations will be given in between sets by Brenda Conley (Dodge County Dairy Ambassador) and Three Gaits, a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship center in between sets

Admission is free, but donations are gladly welcomed, and go towards Three Gaits therapeutic horsemanship center. They will be on site and will be talking about the good work that they and their horses do.

Shepard's Barn is located at 7556 Marshall Rd in Columbus

https://www.facebook.com/events/419316896828202/