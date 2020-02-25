press release: The Cajun Strangers are one of the Midwest’s premier Cajun music dance bands. Born out of their love for Louisiana porch music, the band performs Cajun and Zydeco dance music with “unbridled energy and contagious enthusiasm that’s more than enough to entice the most sedentary patron to rise up and shake what their mama gave’em.” 11:30am Dinner Seating and 1:00pm Show Time. $67.95-$50.95 includes dinner (show only options available).