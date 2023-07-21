× Expand Scott Mullarky A four piece band on the street corner. Cajun Strangers

media release: Summer Nights at Segoe concert, sponsored by the Midvale Heights Community Association. Free. The concerts are from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. We will try to have food trucks available, usually starting around 5:00 pm. Bring your lawn chairs and or picnic blankets and enjoy the music.