Cajun Strangers

Segoe Park 502 S. Segoe Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Summer Nights at Segoe concert, sponsored by the Midvale Heights Community Association. Free. The concerts are from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm. We will try to have food trucks available, usually starting around 5:00 pm. Bring your lawn chairs and or picnic blankets and enjoy the music.

