media release: Join us Friday, August 7, at San Damiano Park in Monona for our annual summer concert.

This year, we’re partnering with The Collaboration Project to host The Cajun Strangers, an award-winning Madison-based band that has been playing traditional Cajun and Zydeco dance music for over twenty years. Formed in 2001, they specialize in traditional Southwest Louisiana sounds—two-steps, waltzes, and blues—featuring accordion, fiddle, guitar, and vocals in Cajun French.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and food trucks will be available then. You may also bring your own food.

Come to hear from one of the Midwest’s premier Cajun music bands and stay for the dancing, yard games, food trucks, and community.

· This event will be rain or shine. However, we will notify you via email if the event is canceled due to severe weather (hail, tornado, or lightning).

· Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray.

· Parking is limited, so consider carpooling or parking on the street.

· The Cajun Strangers will play from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

· This is a FREE event, but we do ask that you register your attendance.