Calamity, King's Caravan, Monolith

media release: Forged in the embers of southern Wisconsin to create a project that would bring old school melodic death metal into a newer age. Consisting of thrashy riffs and enchanting harmonies, Monolith has been uprooting the Midwest as their songs resonate throughout the land.

lead guitars/backing vocals - Andy Shea; Rhythm guitars/lead vocals -Ryan Mc; Bass/backing vocals - Dylan Dees; Drums/operatic cleans - Connor Attix.