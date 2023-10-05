Calamity, King's Caravan, Monolith

Dark Star Art Bar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Forged in the embers of southern Wisconsin to create a project that would bring old school melodic death metal into a newer age. Consisting of thrashy riffs and enchanting harmonies, Monolith has been uprooting the Midwest as their songs resonate throughout the land.

lead guitars/backing vocals - Andy Shea; Rhythm guitars/lead vocals -Ryan Mc; Bass/backing vocals - Dylan Dees; Drums/operatic cleans - Connor Attix.

