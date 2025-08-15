DJ Caleb Westphal

to

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Every Friday night we bring nothing but funky beats to the Northside of Madison! Expect anything from James Brown to Prince, to '90s-era R&B and hip-hop…to experimental funk and hip-hop grooves. Come early for Chuck Money’s weekly “Melting Pot” from 5-8pm! Kitchen open until 12am.

Info

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - DJ Caleb Westphal - 2025-08-15 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Caleb Westphal - 2025-08-15 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Caleb Westphal - 2025-08-15 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Caleb Westphal - 2025-08-15 21:00:00 ical