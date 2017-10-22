Caley Conway, Luke Arvid, Sleep Now Forever
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Caley Conway
press release:
"Milwaukee Singer-Songwriter Caley Conway writes about heavy subjects-- relationships, betrayals, people pushed to the brink, the burden of expectations-- but she does so with an extraordinarily light touch, delivering her quippy lyrics behind a barely concealed smirk. Think of her as a more laid-back Gillian Welch-- if Welch doused her record in casual profanity."
--The Shepherd Express
"Volcano Song" by Caley Conway
