Call and Response reception

Communication exhibit & pop-up shop by local artists, 1/20-3/20, Garver Feed Mill Gallery. Hours: Noon-6 pm Thursday, noon-8 pm Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday, noon-4 pm Sunday.

media release: Masks required! Observe social distancing! Keep each other safe.

The exhibition reception for "Call and Response: Building Relationships Between Artists and with Community,” will be held this Saturday, February 26, from 3-6pm. We will have a special addition of more work from ArtWorking artists!