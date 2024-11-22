Call for Artists

media release: The Midwest Print Showcase exhibition will be held at the Common Wealth Gallery in Madison from February 26 to March 4. The show aims to present the talent of up and coming printmakers of the Midwest. All print techniques are eligible to apply, including photographic processes such as cyanotype and darkroom prints (prints may be any size). Submissions with a developed concept/artist statement and display creativity within the medium will be given preference, although all printmakers are welcome to apply. The exhibition is self-hosted by local artists (thus the show is not attached to any organization) and all submission fees go toward gallery rental costs. If submissions exceed gallery costs, a small honorarium may be awarded to some artists. Contact organizer Bryce Dailey with all questions via email at bdailey2@wisc.edu.

The main website containing info for the exhibit can be found at https://midwestprint.carrd.co/.

ELLIGIBLE: All print artists 18 and above residing in Midwest states/within 350 miles of Madison.

ENTRY FEE: $10 for up to 3 pieces.

SALES: Artists keep all money earned from sold pieces.

ENTRY PROCEDURE: Fill out this form: https://forms.gle/VYzGjGGGgqbrBrMe6. Files may also be submitted via an email to bdailey2@wisc.edu instead.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: December 16

.Selected artists will be notified by December 30